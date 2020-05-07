Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ ranking:

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.37. 936,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.21.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.