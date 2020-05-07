Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

