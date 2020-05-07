Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 17.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $292,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.49. 16,144,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.32. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

