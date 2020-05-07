Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.48% of Alleghany worth $275,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded up $18.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $511.07. 80,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.47. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

