Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.85. 2,408,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

