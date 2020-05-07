Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63,116 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 8,184,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,085. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

