Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 153.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MPC traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,621,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,619. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

