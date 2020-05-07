Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

GNTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

