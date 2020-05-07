Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $7.59 on Thursday, reaching $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.80.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

