Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 2,050,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.