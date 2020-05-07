Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 0.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,614. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

