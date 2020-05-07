Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 3,376,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,557. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

