Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 0.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $25.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $836.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $890.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,102.48. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

