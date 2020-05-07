Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 2,206,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

