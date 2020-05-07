Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,053. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

