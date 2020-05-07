Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NVR by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NVR by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,430.17.

In related news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $65.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,000.00. 36,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,752.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

