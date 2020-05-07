Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,121 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,996. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

