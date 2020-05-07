Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 772,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

