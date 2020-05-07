Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

