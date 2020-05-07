Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.56. The company has a market capitalization of $927.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

