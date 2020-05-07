Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

