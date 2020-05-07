AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 9,723 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 160,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,470. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.