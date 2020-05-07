AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the period. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF comprises about 2.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 3.61% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

NYSEARCA:GAMR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,643. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

