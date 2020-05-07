AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 7,886,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,048. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

