AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 8.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $93.47. 1,749,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.