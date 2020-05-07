American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,135. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

