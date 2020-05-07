American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after buying an additional 445,293 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

