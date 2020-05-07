American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.