Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.38% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ABCB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.52. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $436,350. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

