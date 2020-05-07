AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 491,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,744. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.38.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

