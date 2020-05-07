Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $111.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.25 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $81.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $489.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.84 million to $493.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $614.98 million, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $128,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,492. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -130.82 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

