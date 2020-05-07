Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 226,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

