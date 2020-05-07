Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

IDRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.19. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 3,039,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

