Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,004. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.