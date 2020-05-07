Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (AFI, ALXN, ARES, ATNX, BBU, BCRX, BFAM, BOSSY, CARR, CCI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 7th:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company further received a boost after it announced the expansion of services amid the COVID-19 crisis. To this end, the company is witnessing solid demand as customers have been hoarding medications in such trying times. Further, solid revenues in pharmacy services and retail pharmacy segments coupled with a rise in the prescription count led to the top-line beat during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, the EnvisionRxOptions witnessed solid growth, backed by an increase in Medicare Part D membership and improved pharmacy network management. However, the company provided a soft view for adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021. Further, the company envisions adjusted loss to be 19-22 cents for the fiscal.”

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $350.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $12.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

