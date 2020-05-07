AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 302,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,473. The company has a market capitalization of $480.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.85. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.