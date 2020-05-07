ANGI Homeservices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,422% compared to the average daily volume of 821 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 294,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

