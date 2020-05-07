Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news sentiment score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Anglo American’s ranking:

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

