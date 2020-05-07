ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

ANIP traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $467.63 million, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

