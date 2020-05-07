Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Viad by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

VVI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 151,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

