Aperture Investors LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Ashland Global makes up about 3.3% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ashland Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 387,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,942. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

