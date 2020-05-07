Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after buying an additional 1,058,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,429 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,862,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,913,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

