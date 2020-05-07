Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 5,045 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 2.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $129.44. 5,933,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. SunTrust Banks raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

