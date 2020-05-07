Aperture Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 434.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.47.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.79. 2,282,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,198. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

