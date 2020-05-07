Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 15,237,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

