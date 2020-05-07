Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,533,947 shares of company stock valued at $66,198,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,218. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

