AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $541,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.92. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

