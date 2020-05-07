Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.26)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.35 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.26.

Shares of APPN traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 1,698,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

