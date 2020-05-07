Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

