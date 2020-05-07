Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 4th Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.